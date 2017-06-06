Mrs Aisha Buhari returns from the UK after visit with husband, relays the president's message to Nigerians (photos)

On May 30th, Mrs Aisha Buhari departed Nigeria to London to be with her
husband, President Buhari, who is receiving medical treatment for an
undisclosed ailment. She arrived back in Nigeria on Monday
night through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Speaking to Journalists present, she said;
"I
thank Allah for my safe trip to U.K, where I visited President
Muhammadu Buhari. He thanks Nigerians for their constant prayers for his
health and steadfastness in the face of challenges .
He
is soliciting for your continuous cooperation and support to the Acting
President, Yemi Osinbajo, towards achieving the mandate of this
administration as contained in our APC manifesto, so that we can build a
very strong institution for a better future of our country Nigeria.
Thank you and God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria."
She has ran back now now now.and what stop her from staying with her husband???power has penetrate her head I guess,or she wanna come and pack more money,hmmmm just observing.
Quickest recovery.
Long live LIB
