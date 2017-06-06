 Mrs Aisha Buhari returns from the UK after visit with husband, relays the president's message to Nigerians (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Mrs Aisha Buhari returns from the UK after visit with husband, relays the president's message to Nigerians (photos)

 On May 30th, Mrs Aisha Buhari departed Nigeria to London to be with her husband, President Buhari, who is receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. She arrived back in Nigeria on Monday night through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Speaking to Journalists present, she said;


"I thank Allah for my safe trip to U.K, where I visited President Muhammadu Buhari. He thanks Nigerians for their constant prayers for his health and steadfastness in the face of challenges . 
He is soliciting for your continuous cooperation and support to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, towards achieving the mandate of this administration as contained in our APC manifesto, so that we can build a very strong institution for a better future of our country Nigeria. Thank you and God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria."
Posted by at 6/06/2017 08:38:00 am

2 comments:

daniel ubong said...

She has ran back now now now.and what stop her from staying with her husband???power has penetrate her head I guess,or she wanna come and pack more money,hmmmm just observing.

6 June 2017 at 09:02
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Quickest recovery.


Long live LIB

6 June 2017 at 09:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts