Moves to recall me from the Senate will fail – Dino Melaye says

In a statement released over the weekend, Dino who addressed his supporters in Kabba, said his achievements in the Senate were enormous and as such the people of the constituency were solidly behind him.
According to Dino the state governor, Yahaya Bello, was behind the move to recall him.
“Quote me, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has released N200 million for each of the seven local government areas in my senatorial district to facilitate my recall from the Senate,” Melaye alleged
