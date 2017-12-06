 Moves to recall me from the Senate will fail – Dino Melaye says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Moves to recall me from the Senate will fail – Dino Melaye says

Sen. Dino Melaye says that the ongoing move by the members of his constituency to recall him from the Senate will fail. Electorates in the seven local government areas that make up Kogi West Senatorial District which Dino represents in the senate, have been filing out at different polling units in the area to endorse the request for the recall of the senator.

In a statement released over the weekend, Dino who addressed his supporters in Kabba, said his achievements in the Senate were enormous and as such the people of the constituency were solidly behind him.

According to Dino the state governor, Yahaya Bello, was behind the move to recall him.
“Quote me, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has released N200 million for each of the seven local government areas in my senatorial district to facilitate my recall from the Senate,” Melaye alleged
