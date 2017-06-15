Mother of notorious kidnapper Evans goes into hiding

Evans mother who is popularly called Lady Nwosu was described by Vanguard as a no-nonsense woman.
It was gathered that she assists vendors in selling their wares for a commission. Though there were reports that Evans' mother knew he was a criminal and he even bought her a car, the reality at the Umudim village seemed to tell a different story as it was discovered that Lady Nwosu only rides a motorcycle popularly called Nwanyi Nnewi.
Lady Nwosu has not been seen at the canteen where she sells since Tuesday, Vanguard reports. A woman told the paper that Lady Nwosu went into hiding after people began coming in to sympathise with her over her son's arrest.
The woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “She went into hiding because people were trooping in to sympathise with her over the arrest of her son. Some came for a different purpose; to make mockery of her and to see the face of the mother of the arrested kidnapper. Even you newsmen were troubling her. She has been crying since news of the arrest reached her. I do not know where she has gone to but I think it is good for her.”
Her disappearance coincided with the disclosure by the Obi of Evans' village of Umudim, Chief Benneth Okafor, that the arrested kidnap kingpin was not known in his community as he hardly visited home, neither did he have any investment in the community.
14 comments:
Nemesis will catch up with her.
SHE knew what her son was doing yet she supported him and I strongly believe she helped him with spiritual powers too. Her son has destroyed the lives of so many people and it's time got pay back. If she like she should cry river cos his end has come. Evil people!
Hahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!! I laugh in Hausa! why did you not deter him? Disown him even to show that you were not in support of his "trade"? Now, you scurry and hide when the deed is done. Keep hiding...You are all wicked people always looking for what you will gain.
OKWA NOO NO NONSENSE WOMAN!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
D woman shud b left alone abeg
she knew his son is a criminal and she did not report it to the police...now she is ashamed...see your life.
that means she knows what her son is doing.
Aboki and Ronke,abeg Una be same person? Abi Una copy Una selves? One report says his mum knew but never supported. Another report according to his father, says his mother indulged him. Which do we believe? Anyway, I no go school
Oh God, help me to be a good mother to my children so that I will be proud and not hid
She never knew such a day will come
