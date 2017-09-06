 Mother asks NYSC to redeploy her son on the grounds of spiritual attack (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 9 June 2017

Mother asks NYSC to redeploy her son on the grounds of spiritual attack (photo)

A Nigerian mother, Uwakwe Theresa wrote the National Youths Service Corps a letter, asking them to redeploy her son on the grounds of spiritual attack. Lol...

According to her letter, her son, Chijioke Nnamdi, who was posted to Yobe state suffers from a spiritual attack called 'Ogugu' which can only be treated by a prophet. She further stated that any form of orthodox medicine administered to the boy will lead to his death.
