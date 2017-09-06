According to her letter, her son, Chijioke Nnamdi, who was posted to Yobe state suffers from a spiritual attack called 'Ogugu' which can only be treated by a prophet. She further stated that any form of orthodox medicine administered to the boy will lead to his death.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 9 June 2017
Mother asks NYSC to redeploy her son on the grounds of spiritual attack (photo)
According to her letter, her son, Chijioke Nnamdi, who was posted to Yobe state suffers from a spiritual attack called 'Ogugu' which can only be treated by a prophet. She further stated that any form of orthodox medicine administered to the boy will lead to his death.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/09/2017 04:22:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment