Friday, 30 June 2017

More winners in the Lagos Mega Raffle Draws!

 The Lagos Mega Raffle has produced over 80 winners in less than a month, and has brought another opportunity for you to win even more with just 50 Naira only! Now, in addition to the 6 winners daily, you can also be among 5 people to win 50, 000 Naira daily!



You can buy an unlimited amount of tickets, but must be resident in Lagos. The draws are held at 6pm every day on Instagram Live and winners are posted on all social media platforms. Winners are also announced on BondFM92.9fm by 7.15am and on Traffic 96.1FM by 8.10 am. That’s not all! You also stand a chance to win the MEGA PRIZE of 5 million naira at the grand draw!

Visit www.lagosraffle.com to get your tickets or get them from FILMHOUSE CINEMAS SURULERE.

You can also buy tickets from your closest lottery agent .

For enquiries, visit our social media pages(Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) @lagosmegaraffle or call 09067098566.

Check out our latest winners here:







