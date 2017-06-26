 More photos: Kim & Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney K, Kris, Kendall & Kylie Jenner attend Khloe's surprise 33rd birthday party | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

More photos: Kim & Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney K, Kris, Kendall & Kylie Jenner attend Khloe's surprise 33rd birthday party

A surprise early birthday party was held in LA on Sunday night to celebrate Khloe Kardashian as she turns 33. Khloe stepped out in a shimmering champagne pink minidress with a lace hem, paired with silver sandals. She was brought to the bash by her basketball player beau Tristan Thompson.

Her sisters; Kourtney, Kim, Kendall and Kylie, mother Kris Jenner, brother-in-law Kanye West and a host of others including Jaden Smith were present. See more photos after the cut...

 



