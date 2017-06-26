 More on the couple who got married 3 days after they met in 1980 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

More on the couple who got married 3 days after they met in 1980

The daughter of a Couple who got married 3 days after they met in 1980 and are now celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary, shared details about how her parents made their marriage work. According to her;
"My parents got married 3 days after they met. They just celebrated 37 years. Love knows no timeline. This was in 1980 in a remote African village so yes they were able to get married in 3 days.
There was no huge wedding," she said, also adding; "My mom is impossibly understanding and tolerant though so please don't try this at home. I should also add that my dad is not a "typical African man". He cooks if necessary, cleans up after himself, and listens when u talk."
 See her tweets below..





Photo Credit: @AfricanPrize.
