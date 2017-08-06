More millionaires emerge in Lipton Big Idea Promotion

Many more millionaires are still expected to emerge in the Lipton Big Idea promo. Here what Amarachi had to say about her win:
https://youtu.be/nDZa1GfnJoc
E FIT BE YOU O
Taking part in this promo is as easy as {meat}pie
Just purchase a promo pack of Lipton tea, text the Best Before code to a number specified on the pack and then follow the responses to stand a chance to become an instant millionaire; millionaires will be chosen weekly.
To ensure you get Lipton’s text messages, make sure that the DND service is turned off on your mobile phone by going to https://web.facebook.com/LiptonNigeria/app/1158436200945796/
The promo commenced in the month of May and will continue while stocks last.
Millions of customers will also be rewarded weekly with other cash prizes and lots and lots of instant airtime. It doesn’t matter where you reside in the country, as millionaires will be selected all over Nigeria.
So, what are you waiting for?
Go get yourself a Lipton promo pack and you just might get that bank alert that will help you unlock your big idea!
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LiptonNigeria/ or call the consumer care line on 0800-UNILEVER. Terms & conditions apply
See pictures below.
No comments:
Post a Comment