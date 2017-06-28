Moment Trump interrupts call to new leader of Ireland to beckon on a "beautiful" Irish female presenter with a "nice smile"

Trump interrupted his call to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and beckoned on an Irish reporter, then proceeded to comment on her smile and how beautiful she looked - a move that some Twitter users have condemned.
Trump was in the process of congratulating Varadkar, the youngest ever Irish leader, on his recent election win, when he sighted the female Irish TV presenter and turned his attention to her.
He said into the phone: "Well, we have a lot of your Irish press watching us. They're just now leaving the room."
He then beckoned to the woman, saying: "And where are you from? Go ahead, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press. Where are you from?"
"I'm from RTE News... Catriona Perry," Ms. Perry replied with the name of the TV station she works with and her full name.
Trump then told the Irish leader: "She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well".
Others in the room laughed at Trump's remark and Ms. Perry stood for a short while, smiling awkwardly before she returned to her former position.
Perry, a fitness freak, later shared a video of the encounter on Twitter and described it as "bizarre".
One Twitter user wrote: "'Ms.Perry, please accept the apology of at least 1 female American"
"We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep," another said.
"I'm sorry our president treated you this way," said another US citizen.
Actor Kevin Chamberlin also weighed in on the argument, saying: "He called you over to look you over. Gross," then added the hashtag "Embarrassed for my country".
Perry, who is married, granted an interview to her own network where she spoke about the encounter.
She said: "One minute we were outside the window and the next minute I'm meeting the President of The United States. Usually we would shoot from outside the window of the White House and that's what we were expecting today but instead, we were invited inside to witness the President's call to the Taoiseach. When we went in he was already on the phone but I managed to catch his eye and he called me over."
See the video below.
