Monday, 5 June 2017

Missing UNICEF female employee found dead in South Africa

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has confirmed that an associate director of human resources who was reported missing in March during a vacation in South Africa has been found dead.

Charlotte Nikoi, a New York-based and Ghanaian citizen, arrived in Cape Town on March 17 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. She was reported missing on March 21 during a hike on Table Mountain at the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.

 

The 50-year-old was found dead on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, with her cellphone, wallet, and passport.

The U.N. children’s agency on Saturday thanked South African authorities for their help in the case and requested privacy on behalf of Nikoi’s family.

An investigation is underway into the cause of her death. Charlotte Nikoi is survived by her husband and three children.
