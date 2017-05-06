Missing UNICEF female employee found dead in South Africa

Charlotte Nikoi, a New York-based and Ghanaian citizen, arrived in Cape Town on March 17 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. She was reported missing on March 21 during a hike on Table Mountain at the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.
The 50-year-old was found dead on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, with her cellphone, wallet, and passport.
The U.N. children’s agency on Saturday thanked South African authorities for their help in the case and requested privacy on behalf of Nikoi’s family.
An investigation is underway into the cause of her death. Charlotte Nikoi is survived by her husband and three children.
