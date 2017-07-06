 Miss Tourism Nigeria unveils contestants for 2017. See photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Miss Tourism Nigeria unveils contestants for 2017. See photos

The Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant Organization has unveiled its finalists for its 2017 event.

The first task for each contestant was to create a signature look. A look that desribes their totality In a  single photo click.
As A Second Part Of Their First Task, The Contestants Will In The Next 30 Days Campagn For 'Likes' For Their Photos. The Contestant With The Highest 'Likes' On The @MissTourismNigeria Page Via Instagram & Facebook Will Get An Automatic Placement Into The TOP 20.

The Grand Finale Show Is Billed For The 5th August At The Ruby Gardens, Lekki Lagos.

For Info On Partnership/Sponsorship: 08133466916​


































