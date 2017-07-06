Miss Tourism Nigeria unveils contestants for 2017. See photos

The first task for each contestant was to create a signature look. A look that desribes their totality In a single photo click.
As A Second Part Of Their First Task, The Contestants Will In The Next 30 Days Campagn For 'Likes' For Their Photos. The Contestant With The Highest 'Likes' On The @MissTourismNigeria Page Via Instagram & Facebook Will Get An Automatic Placement Into The TOP 20.
The Grand Finale Show Is Billed For The 5th August At The Ruby Gardens, Lekki Lagos.
For Info On Partnership/Sponsorship: 08133466916
No comments:
Post a Comment