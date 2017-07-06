Military plane carrying 116 people disappears over Myanmar

The commander-in-chief’s office also revealed that a search and rescue was ongoing. The passengers were believed to mainly be family members of military men based in the coastal region.
According to an anonymous airport source, the plane was carrying 105 passengers and 11 crew. Ships and planes have been scrambled to search for the plane, which was flying over the Andaman Sea when it went missing.
"We think it was a technical failure. Weather is fine there,’ the source told AFP
No comments:
Post a Comment