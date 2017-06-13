 Mikel Obi's Russian girlfriend enlists the help of a natural hair stylist to tutor her on how to care of their daughters' hair | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Mikel Obi's Russian girlfriend enlists the help of a natural hair stylist to tutor her on how to care of their daughters' hair

Olga Diyenchenko, the mother of Mikel Obi's twin daughters, Ava and Mia, took to Instagram minutes ago to reveal that she enlisted the help of a natural hair stylist to tutor her on how to handle her daughter's afros.
"Had a lovely morning learning all the ins and outs of Afro styling with beautiful Keisha Omilana. Thank you so much for a lovely tutorial!
Highly recommend it to all the "blonde" mums in London #afrohair #multiracialkids #curlyhair #hairtricks ," she captioned the photos.
Posted by at 6/13/2017 03:29:00 pm

4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lovely


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 15:32
AMIJEZ said...

What too much money causes.

13 June 2017 at 15:32
Truthurts said...

Na Gel up dem teach her abi? Nna Mehn Mike odikwa Risky..

13 June 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

Better Woman

13 June 2017 at 15:38

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts