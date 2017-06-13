"Had a lovely morning learning all the ins and outs of Afro styling with beautiful Keisha Omilana. Thank you so much for a lovely tutorial!
Highly recommend it to all the "blonde" mums in London #afrohair #multiracialkids #curlyhair #hairtricks ," she captioned the photos.
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Mikel Obi's Russian girlfriend enlists the help of a natural hair stylist to tutor her on how to care of their daughters' hair
4 comments:
Lovely
... Merited happiness
What too much money causes.
Na Gel up dem teach her abi? Nna Mehn Mike odikwa Risky..
Better Woman
