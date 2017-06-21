Mike Ezuruonye set to release new movie, ‘Divorce? Not Allowed’

Following the astonishing success of his debut production ‘Brother Jekwu’, Nollywood star actor cum producer, Mike Ezuruonye has revealed that he is working on releasing a new movie titled ‘Divorce? Not Allowed’.
The romantic comedy movie which will be released to the cinemas later in the year will be the actor’s first production since his training at a film school in Toronto. The star actor explained that the movie though a romantic comedy, has a strong message; one that will teach a lot of lessons and engage the viewers.
‘Divorce? Not Allowed’ focuses on men who although are going through a difficult marriage but are not bold enough to divorce their wives, and instead go as far as setting up scandals for themselves just to get away. It highlights different situations of different men; one who would not divorce his wife because he is too comfortable in her riches and would rather take any nonsense from her than leave and be uncomfortable; and another who couldn’t comprehend the changes in his recently born again wife and so looked for different means to divorce her, but she wouldn’t leave.
He speaks about the coming movie:
‘The movie is a romantic comedy and the story we are telling is one that will engage the viewers, such that they are not just viewers but also participants, as it will ignite discussions among them.
On what viewers should expect, he said,
“we are going to be shooting this movie on a different pedestal; people get to see my directorial skills, and what I have to offer after going to film school. That’s something a lot of people don’t know; I went to film school in Toronto to advance in my craft, so we are bringing something fresh and new. We are introducing many new and unfamiliar faces and they will be playing major roles in the movie. Giving this opportunity to these new and talented people is one of the ways I am giving back and that is the way it will be for every movie I will be producing”
The movie stars Mike Ezuruonye himself, Iyabo Ojo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kehinde Olorunyomi, Angel Okorie and many new faces.
Check out the Behind the Scenes Pictures Below:
