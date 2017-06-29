Micheal Bond the creator of ‘Paddington Bear’ dies at 91

Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington Bear, has died at home at the age of 91, following a short illness.
Bond, who published his first book, A Bear Called Paddington, in 1958, went on to write more than 200 books for children and till date more than 35 million Paddington books have been sold around the world to date.
“Paddington”, a film based on the character, was released in 2014 to critical and commercial success.
His latest Paddington novel, Paddington’s Finest Hour, was published in April 2017, with a second Hollywood film based on the books due out later this year
No comments:
Post a Comment