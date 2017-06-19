Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson gets her very first Vogue cover

Now, the only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has added another feather to her cap as she copped her first ever Vogue Cover.
Vogue Australia dedicated its July cover to the 19-year-old and the interview was conducted via text message. It was actually Paris who suggested a text conversation instead of doing a traditional print interview.
Editor-in-chief Edwina McCann predicted that Paris Jackson will become
"the breakthrough name of 2017. " Edwina said that Vogue had never before agreed to conduct interviews via text but said that she realised that the medium "seemed appropriate for someone of her generation."Paris revealed in her interview that she wanted to change the way the fashion world and the media portrayed beauty. She said that everywhere you look there's a certain stereotypical standard of beauty, thereby pressuring girls to make themselves look like what is portrayed as acceptable and she wants to change that.
"I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you're driving down the street," said Paris, who just booked a Calvin Klein campaign. "I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to."Paris shared a few photos from the shoot on her Instagram account and said that she was "so very grateful" for "this opportunity." She also called it "one of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source! So thankful."
like seriously? what exactly does she do that vogue put her on the cover of her
magazine? aren't there so many hardwoking ladies that they could have gone for instead of her?
