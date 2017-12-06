Metropolitan Police release images of fake explosive belts won by London Bridge attackers

All three of the attackers wore the leather belts. Each had three disposable water bottles covered in masking tape attached to the belt.
The belts were still attached to the suspects when they were shot dead. Commander Dean Haydon, who is leading the investigation, said:
"I have not seen this tactic in the UK before where terrorists create maximum fear by strapping fake explosives to themselves.Officers have so far spoken to 262 people from 19 different countries. Of these, 78 are significant witnesses. They believe there will be many others who witnessed the incidents who have yet to speak to police, and are asking them to come forward.
"Anyone who saw them on the night would have thought they were genuine. It is hard to speculate what the motive was for wearing the belts. It could be that they had plans to take the attack in to a siege situation or it might be that they saw it as protection from being shot themselves.
"It makes the bravery of those police officers and members of the public who tackled the terrorists even more remarkable. The belt would have been visible to them and if you are fighting back or aiming a shot at someone wearing the device you would clearly be very aware that you could be caught in an explosion."
