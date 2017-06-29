 Mercy Aigbe shares video of her bruised face after she was beaten up by her estranged husband, Lanre, in April | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Mercy Aigbe shares video of her bruised face after she was beaten up by her estranged husband, Lanre, in April

On April 28th, LIB exclusively shared photos of Mercy Aigbe's face after her estranged hubby, Lanre Gentry, allegedly beat her up over an argument they had during the Easter holiday (Read here)  This morning, Mercy shared a video from the attack as she continues her campaign against domestic violence. See the video after the cut...


"Violence is not an option! It is inhumane and shouldn't be condoned!.............. #saynotodomesticviolence #noshameinmypain💪 #speakout Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law! Join us tomorrow for the walk against domestic violence! Start off point is at Falomo Bridge by Awolowo Road....10am"she wrote

