Mercy Aigbe shares a DM she received from her estranged husband about the domestic violence posts on her Instagram page

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry supposedly sent the message above, asking her to remove the domestic violence posts from her Instagram page. Disabling the comment section, the actress shared this minutes ago and wrote;
"Why will a man who obviously beat his wife, try so much to deny what he did? My take is because he knows what he did is wrong and he is obviously ashamed and cannot own up to it.
"Let us be very careful of what we do especially when we are Angry as we might not know the consequences of that action. Violence like I keep saying does not and will not solve anything, let us learn to control our anger at all times. Arguments are bound to happen between couples but under no circumstances should we let it result to violence! Nobody has a right to hit, his or her partner regardless. Battery and Assault is a CRIME! #saynodomesticviolence #saynotoassault"
