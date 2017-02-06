Menta Music congratulates Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record

Mark Angel Comedy has meteorically risen to be the most viewed comedy channel in Nigeria and favorite channel for many who have countless episodes of the comedy on the phones and electronic devices, Mark Angel Comedy has broken this record leaving other YouTube channels behind. The Mark Angel Comedy which features various acts including the young but highly comic character Emanuella has over one hundred episodes in its bags with even more scintillating projects in the pipeline,
Watch Mark Angel and his cast saying THANK YOU:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f0KDdpffkM
Menta Music is open and glad to collaborate with other dedicated and hardworking content creators who would like to be as big as Mark Angel Comedy.
