 Melania Trump's parents visit their daughter in the White House and everyone is saying Trump bears a resemblance to Melania's father | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Melania Trump's parents visit their daughter in the White House and everyone is saying Trump bears a resemblance to Melania's father

Soon after Melania Trump moved into the White House with her son Barron over the weekend, her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, disembarked Air Force One to visit the first couple but what strikes a lot of people as unusual is the fact that Melania's dad looks sort of like Trump.



A number of people pointed out on Twitter that Viktor Knavs and his son-in-law, Donald Trump, have some similarities, even down to the black suit and red tie. New York Magazine's "The Cut" even acknowledged the similarities in appearance with an article titled "Hmmm, Melania’s Dad Sure Looks Familiar."




Melania, herself, once commented on the resemblance between her dad and husband. She once told GQ:
"They're both hardworking. They're both very smart and very capable. They grew up in totally different environments, but they have the same values, they have the same tradition."
Do you agree that Trump and his father-in-law share some similarities?
Posted by at 6/14/2017 02:55:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

All I see is Melania's dad looks younger than Trump.

14 June 2017 at 15:14
Alloy Chikezie said...

They sure look alike.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

14 June 2017 at 15:17
Umberto said...

it seems they are also close in age because trump is old enough to be his wife's

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

daughter. i am hoping that democrats would be the majority and later impeach trump.

14 June 2017 at 15:20
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Yeah

14 June 2017 at 15:31
samuel Ezebuchi said...

They do look alike

14 June 2017 at 15:55
Diya Dayo said...

Hahahhahaha
Alabosi

14 June 2017 at 16:11

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts