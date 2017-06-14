Melania Trump's parents visit their daughter in the White House and everyone is saying Trump bears a resemblance to Melania's father

A number of people pointed out on Twitter that Viktor Knavs and his son-in-law, Donald Trump, have some similarities, even down to the black suit and red tie. New York Magazine's "The Cut" even acknowledged the similarities in appearance with an article titled "Hmmm, Melania’s Dad Sure Looks Familiar."
Melania, herself, once commented on the resemblance between her dad and husband. She once told GQ:
"They're both hardworking. They're both very smart and very capable. They grew up in totally different environments, but they have the same values, they have the same tradition."Do you agree that Trump and his father-in-law share some similarities?
6 comments:
All I see is Melania's dad looks younger than Trump.
They sure look alike.
it seems they are also close in age because trump is old enough to be his wife's
daughter. i am hoping that democrats would be the majority and later impeach trump.
Yeah
They do look alike
Hahahhahaha
Alabosi
