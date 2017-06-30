 Mehn, you guys are not even ready for our new show, The Black Room: Adults Only! 18+ | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Mehn, you guys are not even ready for our new show, The Black Room: Adults Only! 18+

So, I'm a co-producer on this show so I get to seat in everytime the show is being filmed and some of the things my ears have heard...OMG! Lol. I can't repeat! Lol. So sex therapists, sex experts, regular folks who are really verse in the subject of sex, sit down with the host Chioma Amaryllis to discuss the nitty gritty of sex and educate us on how to improve our sex lives. Oh, and sex toys are used for demo on the show, so...lol

The show, brought to you by Linda Ikeji TV, will debut next week. Watch out guys! It's a must watch!
Posted by at 6/30/2017 06:19:00 pm

16 comments:

Anonymous said...

Funny how i cant wait to watch this. Myself and my wife need to be in attendant.
hopefully we get to watch it to the end (might have to practice what they preach mid-way through the show) lol.

Anonymous for a reason ;)

30 June 2017 at 18:32
Adegboro Damilola said...

No problem

30 June 2017 at 18:41
Anonymous said...

Are the open positions for a vj on your music shows? You could run an audition, please let us know

30 June 2017 at 18:43
Anonymous said...

THESE ARE THE RESEARCH PROVEN NIPPLE AND BREAST FACTS, PLUS HOW TO DETECT EARLY BREAST CANCER! READ, SHARE TO OTHERS AND THEN THANK ME LATER!

NB: A LOT OF NIPPLE BOOBS PICTURE PRESENT. DON'T OPEN IF YOU CAN'T STAND THEM!

30 June 2017 at 18:45
Anonymous said...

We dey your Back Linda! Bring it on! Sex education have been a nightmare in this country. Nobody is bold enough to unmask that masquerade. Well done madam fearless!

30 June 2017 at 18:48
RareSpecie Z said...

WTF!!
Came down dully Dorn in my PERV Regalia to troll this ish and all I heard is 'Next Week'. wtf.

30 June 2017 at 18:49
RareSpecie Z said...

Chop Chop said...

where's the show?

30 June 2017 at 18:54
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

30 June 2017 at 18:57
prisca nkiru said...

You are now joining forces with people like Amber Rose to bring this world to an untimely end. No wahala.

30 June 2017 at 18:57
tsalz said...

Na so so bad thing u like aunty linda

30 June 2017 at 18:58
Ojuju said...

wait o.. lilibaby.. u don begin Act/produce Mojo?

30 June 2017 at 19:03
Anonymous said...

it's "sit" and "well versed" not "seat" and "well verse".

30 June 2017 at 19:07
Anonymous said...

Aunty Linda, is for married pple pls try to settle down so dat after d lecture u practice with ur man at home, pls.

30 June 2017 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

Finally our Sis Linda got a chance to teach the Groom-to-be the nitty gritty of sex so that he can perform up to task.

Use what you have to get what you want. Lol. Nice

30 June 2017 at 19:10

