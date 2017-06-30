Mehn, you guys are not even ready for our new show, The Black Room: Adults Only! 18+

So, I'm a co-producer on this show so I get to seat in everytime the show is being filmed and some of the things my ears have heard...OMG! Lol. I can't repeat! Lol. So sex therapists, sex experts, regular folks who are really verse in the subject of sex, sit down with the host Chioma Amaryllis to discuss the nitty gritty of sex and educate us on how to improve our sex lives. Oh, and sex toys are used for demo on the show, so...lol
The show, brought to you by Linda Ikeji TV, will debut next week. Watch out guys! It's a must watch!
Funny how i cant wait to watch this. Myself and my wife need to be in attendant.
hopefully we get to watch it to the end (might have to practice what they preach mid-way through the show) lol.
Anonymous for a reason ;)
No problem
Are the open positions for a vj on your music shows? You could run an audition, please let us know
We dey your Back Linda! Bring it on! Sex education have been a nightmare in this country. Nobody is bold enough to unmask that masquerade. Well done madam fearless!
WTF!!
Came down dully Dorn in my PERV Regalia to troll this ish and all I heard is 'Next Week'. wtf.
where's the show?
Ok
You are now joining forces with people like Amber Rose to bring this world to an untimely end. No wahala.
Na so so bad thing u like aunty linda
wait o.. lilibaby.. u don begin Act/produce Mojo?
it's "sit" and "well versed" not "seat" and "well verse".
Aunty Linda, is for married pple pls try to settle down so dat after d lecture u practice with ur man at home, pls.
Finally our Sis Linda got a chance to teach the Groom-to-be the nitty gritty of sex so that he can perform up to task.
Use what you have to get what you want. Lol. Nice
