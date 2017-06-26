Meghan Markle sizzles as she goes braless in a blazer to model summer outfits

Though she’s dating a Prince and is expected to be conservative in her dressing, she’s still an actress and a model first and the possible princess-to-be gave her best poses as she modeled a range of seasonal wear. In a set of photos shot in the US, the 35-year-old actress showed off her sultry side.
In one of the photos she wore nothing on top except a blazer. In another, she wore a very short skirt that exposed most of her thighs.
Asides her modelling engagements, Meghan has been one of the star actresses on the US TV show, Suits, for the past seven series. There are reports that she is yet to sign up for an eighth series of the drama and that she is looking forward to end her work commitments so she can relocate to London and live with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.
This comes as Harry is reportedly set to use his late mother’s jewelry to create an engagement ring for Meghan. He has given her other jewelries like that gold Maya Brenner necklace with the initials H and M that made the news some months ago when she was seen wearing it. He’s also gifted her a gold arrow ring which appears to feature the letter H. There’s also a £5,000 Cartier Love bracelet which is designed to be locked with a screwdriver and rarely taken off and is seen as a sign of commitment.
Just 6 weeks ago, the 32-year-old prince gave the 35-year-old actress a gold band meant to be worn on her thumb and sources say she wears it all the time and only removes it when she’s about to film.
The source said:
“It’s a gold band and Harry gave it to her about six weeks ago. She’s happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it.”
No comments:
Post a Comment