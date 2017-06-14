Meet the world's tallest 8-year-old who is 6ft 6ins tall

Karan, from Meerut in India, got his height from his basketballer mum who is even taller than him.
His mum, Shweatlana, 33, is India’s tallest woman and stands at 7ft 2in. She has represented India in numerous national and international sports events. Karan's father, Sanjay, 41, is also tall and stands at 6ft 6in, the same height as his eight-year-old son
When Karan was born weighing 7.8 kg and over 63 cm in length, he entered the Guinness Book of Records as the heaviest and tallest baby at birth. Now his father hopes Karan's height will make him recognised again.
“When Karan was born, he weighed 7.8 kg and was over 63 cm in length. So that got him into the record books instantly. Then, when he was five-years-old, he got the record for being the tallest toddler. He is eight now and I want to get him into the Guinness Records again,” said Sanjay.Karan hopes to play basketball like his mother and began receiving training from her since he was five. Karan is a healthy child and does everything his classmates do. He is regularly taken to an endocrinologist and so far nothing abnormal has been noted in his development. The only problem with Karan's height is getting clothes and shoes that fit. Karan's parents also face the problem of finding clothes and shoes that fit. Karan and his mum have the same shoe size and often wear each other’s shoe. As for clothes, they are made specially for Karan by a tailor as it's almost impossible to find his size in the market.
“My clothes have to be stitched specially. I don’t even find bangles or sandals in my size. Now we get Karan’s clothes tailor made as well.”Karan hopes to grow even taller than his mother and he intends to use his height in deciding his future career. He loves basketball playing but also loves science but when asked which he would choose between the two, he said:
“But if I have to choose between becoming a doctor and a basketball player, I will choose basketball for sure.”
