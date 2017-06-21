 Meet University of Hull in Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Meet University of Hull in Abuja

Do you wish to study in the UK or at the University of Hull? This is a good opportunity to meet and speak with the Incountry Representative who can give you details of life in the UK and at the University of Hull.

You need to make your choice. The time is now! We are still accepting applications into September 2017 intake!

We offer a range of courses in
  •    Business
  •    Engineering
  •    Law
  •    Social Sciences
  •    Nursing
  •    Education…
Kindly come along with original copies of your academic documents to get on the spot offer.Applications are still open for our September 2017 Intake.
Register here to show interest:  https://hullng.typeform.com/to/o1okw1

VENUE:        BCIE OFFICE ABUJA
24B, Djibouti Crescent, behind Rockview Hotel,
5th house after Zartech
Wuse

DATE:           Thursday, 29th June, 2017
TIME:            10am – 2:30pm

For more information please contact the Representative in Nigeria: Email:  hull_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
Telephone:  01-3427604
Mobile:  07088811962, 08066788636
Posted by at 6/21/2017 12:58:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts