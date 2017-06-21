Meet University of Hull in Abuja

You need to make your choice. The time is now! We are still accepting applications into September 2017 intake!
We offer a range of courses in
- Business
- Engineering
- Law
- Social Sciences
- Nursing
- Education…
Register here to show interest: https://hullng.typeform.com/to/o1okw1
VENUE: BCIE OFFICE ABUJA
24B, Djibouti Crescent, behind Rockview Hotel,
5th house after Zartech
Wuse
DATE: Thursday, 29th June, 2017
TIME: 10am – 2:30pm
For more information please contact the Representative in Nigeria: Email: hull_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
Telephone: 01-3427604
Mobile: 07088811962, 08066788636
