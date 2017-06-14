 Meet Rosalyn Baldwin: The 7-year-old girl on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 US states  | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Meet Rosalyn Baldwin: The 7-year-old girl on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 US states 

Rosalyn Baldwin is a 7 years old girl on a road trip across the US on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states. Her mother, Angie Baldwin says her daughter's mission came about as a result of the Dallas shooting that led to the deaths of three more officers last summer. Rosalyn's family has close friends within law enforcement which made it easy for her to decide police officers needed her support.

 She has so far visited over 20 states including Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.


