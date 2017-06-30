Meet Professor McEleavy and Jenny Cook from University of Dundee, UK in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja. Admissions still open for September 2017

Why Dundee?
· Rated Gold Star in the recently released June 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework in the UK
· Ranked 24th in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2018, topping the table in Dentistry and Design & Crafts.
· University of Dundee is in the top 10 in Fashion & Textiles (3rd UK), Medicine (4th), Social Work (4th), Business, Management & Marketing (5th), Law (6th) and Forensic Sciences (7th).
· Ranked as the top young university in the UK and one of the best young higher education institutions in the world.
· The University has been named The Times & Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year in each of the last two years
Meet Jenny and Professor Peter in your city and take hold of the Dundee Advantage. Bring your academic documents including transcripts as Peter will be happy to make spot offers and award scholarships to deserving students on merit.
LAGOS
Date: Friday, 30th June 2017
Venue: UKEAS Victoria Island 6 Adeola Odeku Street, First Floor
Time: 10.00 – 11.30
Contact: vi@ukeas.com.ng
Date: Friday, 30th June 2017
Venue: SI-UK Education Council 2nd Floor 84 Opebi road, Ikeja
Time: 14.00-15.00
Contact: raymond@studyin-uk.com
Date: Saturday, 1st July 2017
Venue: UKEAS Ikeja 3rd floor, 76 Opebi road, Ikeja
Time: 11.00 – 14.00
Contact: ikeja@ukeas.com.ng
IBADAN
Date: Monday, 3rd July 2017
Venue: UKEAS Ibadan 1 Shell Close, Onireke close, Ile Oridetu
Time: 10.00 – 14.00
Contact: ibadan@ukeas.com.ng
Date: Monday, 3rd July 2017
Venue: PFL Ibadan Oni&Sons, Ring road opposite Shoprite
Time: 15.00 – 16.00
Contact: ibadan@preparationforlife.com
ABUJA
Date: Wednesday, 5th July 2017
Venue: SI-UK Education Council Abuja
Time: 10.00 – 12.00
Contact: mary@studyin-uk.com
Date: Wednesday, 5th July
Venue: UKEAS Abuja 50 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas&Oseji Building between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2
Time: 14.00- 16.30
Contact: abuja@ukeas.com.ng
Enquiries:
Babajide Ogundeji
Recruitment Officer- West Africa
University of Dundee
b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk
+2348175133447
