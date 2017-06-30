 Meet Professor McEleavy and Jenny Cook from University of Dundee, UK in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja. Admissions still open for September 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 30 June 2017

Meet Professor McEleavy and Jenny Cook from University of Dundee, UK in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja. Admissions still open for September 2017

Places are still open in September 2017 at University of Dundee. Professor Peter McEleavy, Professor of Law and Jenny Cook, Senior International Officer for Africa and Middle East are visiting some cities in Nigeria to meet with prospective students. 

Scholarship opportunities are still available for up to £5000 to deserving students across all subject areas. You can choose from a wide range of courses in Oil and Gas, Energy (Finance, Economics, Sustainability, Law) Medical Sciences (including Public Health, Medicine, Pharmacology, Dental Public Health, Human Anatomy, Forensic Science etc), Law (many options), Accounting, Business and Finance, Engineering, IT and Computing, Art and Design, Life Sciences and lots more at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Why Dundee?

·         Rated Gold Star in the recently released June 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework in the UK
·         Ranked 24th in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2018, topping the table in Dentistry and Design & Crafts.

·         University of Dundee is in the top 10 in Fashion & Textiles (3rd UK), Medicine (4th), Social Work (4th), Business, Management & Marketing (5th), Law (6th) and Forensic Sciences (7th).
·         Ranked as the top young university in the UK and one of the best young higher education institutions in the world

·         The University has been named The Times & Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year in each of the last two years 

Meet Jenny and Professor Peter in your city and take hold of the Dundee Advantage. Bring your academic documents including transcripts as Peter will be happy to make spot offers and award scholarships to deserving students on merit.

LAGOS
Date: Friday, 30th June 2017
Venue: UKEAS Victoria Island 6 Adeola Odeku Street, First Floor
Time: 10.00 – 11.30
Contact: vi@ukeas.com.ng

Date: Friday, 30th June 2017
Venue: SI-UK Education Council 2nd Floor 84 Opebi road, Ikeja
Time: 14.00-15.00
Contact: raymond@studyin-uk.com

Date: Saturday, 1st July 2017
Venue: UKEAS Ikeja 3rd floor, 76 Opebi road, Ikeja
Time: 11.00 – 14.00
Contact: ikeja@ukeas.com.ng

IBADAN
Date: Monday, 3rd July 2017
Venue: UKEAS Ibadan 1 Shell Close, Onireke close, Ile Oridetu
Time: 10.00 – 14.00
Contact: ibadan@ukeas.com.ng

Date: Monday, 3rd July 2017
Venue: PFL Ibadan Oni&Sons, Ring road opposite Shoprite
Time: 15.00 – 16.00
Contact: ibadan@preparationforlife.com

ABUJA

Date: Wednesday, 5th July 2017
Venue: SI-UK Education Council Abuja
Time: 10.00 – 12.00
Contact: mary@studyin-uk.com

Date: Wednesday, 5th July
Venue: UKEAS Abuja 50 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas&Oseji Building between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2
Time: 14.00- 16.30
Contact:   abuja@ukeas.com.ng

Enquiries:
Babajide Ogundeji
Recruitment Officer- West Africa
University of Dundee
b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk
+2348175133447
W: www.dundee.ac.uk/international
Posted by at 6/30/2017 03:00:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts