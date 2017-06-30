"Today I bless the name of God meeting a man above 130 years. In 1930, Mr Ifem used to ride his biscyle from Amazu Ebenator IMO state to Port Harcourt. Today he is still very strong and healthy. Long life is reality. As I celebrate Mr Ifem, I covet his long life. May the grace for long life rest upon you and your family in Jesus name," Emmanuel wrote on Facebook.
Friday, 30 June 2017
Meet the Nigerian man said to be a 130-year-old (photo)
1 comment:
He is even older than my some people's Grand father who died since 1970. Hmmm... He must have seen a lot. Bt what are the evidences that he is actually above 130years old?
I think the best thing he can do at this age is to start revealing the secrets of his longevity. I wish him well.
