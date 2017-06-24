 Meet the Nigerian beauty queen who was voted Sexiest Woman in Africa (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Meet the Nigerian beauty queen who was voted Sexiest Woman in Africa (photos)

Adaeze Obasi, top model and Miss Supranational 2016 has been voted the sexiest woman in Africa by reputable beauty organization, Global Beauty, who recently released their 2016/2017 list across the 7 continents. Adaeze was picked for Africa.

Picking the 7 sexiest women Alive across the 7 continents was based on the women's natural sex appeal, intelligence, amazing looks and superb elegance, according to GB. Adaeze is definitely stunning but do you think she deserves the title? See more pics of her after the cut before you decide



