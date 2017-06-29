Meet Evan's lawyer, the one filing a lawsuit against the IG and others on behalf of the notorious kidnapper

Barrister Olukoya Ogungbeje pictured above is reportedly the lawyer that filed the Fundamental Humanrights lawsuit against Inspector General of Police Idris Ibrahim, Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Fatai Owoseni and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command, on behalf of Evans. (he's doing his job though)
Evans is asking the police to release him from detention or charge him to court. The case is yet to be assigned to a judge.
11 comments:
It's like this man is mad or possessed or is curse from hell or kidnappers want to destroy his family.
Imagine this nuisances .
See why thieves and kidnappers should be issued jungle justice when they are caught? They need to come to port harcourt to see how it is done.
He should be arrested as well
... Merited happiness
No wonder because he looks like a criminal too.
This guy just made a name for himself thru the Evans case there is nothing like bad publicity this is exactly the same thing festus keyamo did with frayo d assumed assassin of bola ige.this guy needs to start making noise and it might pay off. But i wonder how Evans is funding him and paying him that means Evans still has people out there pulling strings for him
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Looks like mercy Johnson's hubby. Thank God he is a Yoruba before pple will start saying nonsense. I hope dey win the case sef period
The guy have no conscience,he is just interested in getting a share of the blood money by trying to be smart with the law
Abegg lawyer is doin his job.
Lilibaby.. you knew he was doing his job and still you upload his pic.. to what end? ..
Post a Comment