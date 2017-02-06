 Meet Anglia Ruskin University UK, at Abuja and stand a chance of getting our £3000 International Excellence Scholarship – Register below | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 2 June 2017

Meet Anglia Ruskin University UK, at Abuja and stand a chance of getting our £3000 International Excellence Scholarship – Register below

We are awarding £3000 Scholarship to our International students for September 2017 intake. This will be awarded towards the first year of full time study for both undergraduate and postgraduate taught.

Excellent campus locations in two vibrant cities: Cambridge and Chelmsford .Each one is a short journey from London and easily accessible by train, car and bus.


Free Application (WE ACCEPT WAEC AND NECO FOR ENGLISH REQUIREMENT) and Visa Counseling.  

Please do come along with copies of your Academic Qualifications.
 
UNDERGRADUATE AND POSTGRADUATE COURSES IN:
 Allied and public health                                             
Animal sciences                                                         
Architecture, building and construction                  
Art and design                                                            
Business                                                                     
Computing and digital technology                           
Education                                                       
Engineering                                                                 
Finance                                                                        
Health
History and archaeology
Language, literature and media
Law, crime and investigation
Music and performing arts
Nursing and midwifery
Psychology
Sciences, nutrition and pharmaceutical
Social sciences and humanities
Sports                                                                    
Vision and hearing sciences
                                                                                           
REGISTER here for the Event: https://arung.typeform.com/to/XYrPRd

Visit Date and Venue:

ABUJA
Tuesday, 6th June 2017
Time:  9.30am - 2pm
BCIE Office
24B Djibouti Crescent, Off Freetown Str.
Behind Rockview,The 5th House after Zartech,
Wuse 2, Abuja

Tel: 07060930349, 08066788636
Email: aru_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
Posted by at 6/02/2017 03:27:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


... Merited happiness

2 June 2017 at 16:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts