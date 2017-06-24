 Meek Mill's goons jumped Safaree at the BET Awards party in L.A. and it was all caught on video.. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Meek Mill's goons jumped Safaree at the BET Awards party in L.A. and it was all caught on video..

Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels (he's in all-white) was jumped by men believed to be Meek Mill's crew  yesterday Friday June 23rd at a BET party.

The showdown took place at DJ Khaled's pre-BET party at Penthouse in WeHo. Safaree arrived just as Meek was getting out of his car and two guys believed to be part of Meek's crew attacked Safaree, who of course ran and it was all captured on video. Watch it after the cut...

This is the video...
A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on


Safaree reacts here...
And Meek Mill reacted this way


And later acted he wasn't even there...
And people called him out
Posted by at 6/24/2017 04:31:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts