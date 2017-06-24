Meek Mill's goons jumped Safaree at the BET Awards party in L.A. and it was all caught on video..
Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels (he's in all-white) was jumped by men believed to be Meek Mill's crew yesterday Friday June 23rd at a BET party.
The showdown took place at DJ Khaled's pre-BET party at Penthouse in WeHo. Safaree arrived just as Meek was getting out of his car and two guys believed to be part of Meek's crew attacked Safaree, who of course ran and it was all captured on video. Watch it after the cut...
