Medplus pharmacy hosts Beats on the Bridge fitness event in Lekki with Kaffy and DJ Obi

The event was designed by Medplus to reposition dance as a choice form of exercise with physical and mental benefits to the body.
The event featured various activities like health checks, celebrity workout sessions and dance contests which kept participants engaged.
Kaffy lead a thrilling and fun dance-workout routine alongside DJ OBI, winner of the Guinness book of records for the longest DJ set in 2016 .
Medplus Beats On The Bridge was proudly supported by Sweet Kiwi, Kamdora, AskDamz, Nothing To Do In Lagos, Infinix, Wilson's Lemonade, Smoothie Express, Glams Makeup, Biofem and Wrap City.
Here are photos from the event:
