MBGN 2010, Afoma Fiona-Iredu welcomes her first child, a baby boy named Noble (photo)

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2010, Afoma Fiona and her husband, Frank Iredu have welcomed their first child, a son named Noble Chidum. Fiona and Frank married traditionally in 2015 and had a white wedding the following year. Fiona wrote on her Instagram page:
"From #wombtoworld with the brightest smile of an angel knowing that's he's here more than a conqueror. All hail! Noble Chidum Iredu born on Gods perfect timing Friday, 9th of June. 11:25pm, 2017. Weight 7.4pounds #GodisGracious #kind #Thankful #Grateful".
No comments:
Post a Comment