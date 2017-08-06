 Mbappe is the 18yr old soccer star who has the world at his feet | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Mbappe is the 18yr old soccer star who has the world at his feet

At just 18 years old, Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe looks destined for greatness. The teenager was on fire all season, as he hit 26 goals for French champions, Monaco. Thanks to his record at such a young age, Europe's biggest clubs are falling over themselves to get their hands on him and the figures they're offering is so astronomical it could end up eclipsing Pogba's world transfer record.

Real, United and City have bid £118million, £113million and £105million respectively.

If the teenager signs on for any one of them, he'll earn in excess of £200K a week. Not bad for an 18 year old.
