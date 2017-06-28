Mayor of Houston presents Clarion Chukwurah with humanitarian award

Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah was recently honoured by the Mayor of Houston who presented her with the city of Houston’s humanitarian proclamation award. She shared the news on social media saying,
'Received the City of Houston Humanitarian Proclamation Award from the Mayor of Houston at the UgoSunday Foundation Inc Be Lifed Gala Night at the Hilton Houston Galleria on June 23rd, 2017, one year after receiving same from the New York State Senate. To Almighty God, I give all the Glory. Amen! Thank you!"
