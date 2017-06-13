 Math Teacher charged with having sex with three students | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Math Teacher charged with having sex with three students

A North Carolina charter school Math teacher, Erin McAuliffe, 25, was arrested last Thursday for allegedly having sex with three male students: two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old. The Rocky Mount Preparatory teacher was charged with "three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor".
Police officially launched an investigation into McAuliffe on May 5, when school officials reported alleged misconduct. The day before the report from officials, McAuliffe was fired from the charter school over the suspicions.
After detectives conducted numerous interviews with both students and staff members, a warrant for the teacher's arrest was issued, and she was arrested shortly thereafter.

It was then determined by police that McAuliffe's alleged sexual interactions with the three boys took place off school property.
The Rocky Mount Prep job was the first time McAuliffe worked as a teacher full-time, according to her Linkedin profile.
According to her resume, at Rocky Mount, McAuliffe taught math III, advanced functions and pre-calculus. She also offered “after-school tutoring to help struggling students improve their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”
McAuliffe also worked to “develop alternate enrichment activities and modifications in student programs to increase student understanding.”
The school said Friday she was removed from the school on May 4 and fired on May 8, after school administrators learned about the accusations against her and reported them to police.
“We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter,” a statement from the school to WITN-TV said.
Her sister is also a teacher at Rocky Mount Prep.

McAuliffe is being held at Carteret County Jail on a $20,000 bond; her first court appearance was yesterday, June 12.

McAuliffe was hired at the prep school in August of 2016 and sacked in May 2017.


Source: Daily Mail
Posted by at 6/13/2017 06:59:00 am

1 comment:

hrm paul said...

Abegi d boys are 17 she rape dem rubbish.see hot sexy teacher dey fire boys to teach dem book una dey arrest am if I get high skol teacher like dis dey Nigerian skol our boys go sabi maths

13 June 2017 at 07:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts