Math Teacher charged with having sex with three students

It was then determined by police that McAuliffe's alleged sexual interactions with the three boys took place off school property.
According to her resume, at Rocky Mount, McAuliffe taught math III, advanced functions and pre-calculus. She also offered “after-school tutoring to help struggling students improve their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”
McAuliffe also worked to “develop alternate enrichment activities and modifications in student programs to increase student understanding.”
The school said Friday she was removed from the school on May 4 and fired on May 8, after school administrators learned about the accusations against her and reported them to police.
“We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter,” a statement from the school to WITN-TV said.Her sister is also a teacher at Rocky Mount Prep.
McAuliffe is being held at Carteret County Jail on a $20,000 bond; her first court appearance was yesterday, June 12.
McAuliffe was hired at the prep school in August of 2016 and sacked in May 2017.
Source: Daily Mail
Abegi d boys are 17 she rape dem rubbish.see hot sexy teacher dey fire boys to teach dem book una dey arrest am if I get high skol teacher like dis dey Nigerian skol our boys go sabi maths
