Maryland Mall 1st year anniversary giveaways

Indeed, for the past 12 months, Maryland Mall has established a reputation as the preferred destination for discerning shoppers and fun-seekers with our array of shopping and commercial outlets (51 in all), offering varieties of products and services including banking, insurance, telecommunications and more, as well as top-of-the-range entertainment facilities such as cinema, restaurants and bars. Maryland Mall is home to top local and international retail brands including Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Shoprite, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Waka Now, Axa Mansard. Medplus, Chicken Republic etc.
With a basement car park lot for about 200 vehicles, the Mall provides an easy and convenient shopping experience for customers and visitors.
In the spirit of our first birthday celebration, we will be rewarding customers and visitors at the mall,with free goodies of an all-expense paid weekend trip for 2 to Ghana and a brand new 32 inches Samsung LED Plasma Television set.
Sure, you would like to cart away with any of these prizes? You can, by taking the following steps-
• Visit ANY store at the Maryland mall
• Purchase any item(s) of your choice worth N5,000 and above
• Write your NAME, PHONE NUMBER and EMAIL ADDRESS at the back of your receipt
• Drop the receipt, in the raffle box located in the premises of the mall
• On the 2nd of July, 2017, join other customers and our invited guest artiste at the mall to select, announce and award winners in a live raffle draw
You don’t want to miss out on these exciting prizes, find your way to Maryland Mall now…
