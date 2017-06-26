 Mary J Blige disses her estranged husband as she performed on stage at the BET Awards, he responds on IG | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Mary J Blige disses her estranged husband as she performed on stage at the BET Awards, he responds on IG

This was Mary J Blige's estranged husband's response after she dissed him on stage at the BET Awards last night. Mary took to the stage to sing;
"There's a special place in hell for you. You're going to pay for what you did to me. I'm going to tell it all because the truth will set me free"
This come weeks after the singer was ordered by a court to pay Kendu Isaacs $30,000 a month as spousal support. Kendu had initially requested for N125k a month
