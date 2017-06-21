 Married man sets cheating girlfriend on fire in Zimbabwe (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Married man sets cheating girlfriend on fire in Zimbabwe (Photos)

Zimbabwean police have arrested a man who doused petrol on his girlfriend and set her ablaze for allegedly cheating on him with other men and going out to a beer parlour against his wishes.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the suspect, Shepherd Muringani, who's said to have been suspecting his girlfriend for a while got into a bitter argument with the victim at their home in Mkoba, Gweru.



During the heated argument, Shepherd brought petrol and allegedly poured it on his girlfriend before setting her on fire.

The victim, Priscilla Munyanyi was subsequently rescued and rushed to the Gweru Provincial Hospital, where Doctors are battling to save her life.


According to Zim News, Muringani is married to a woman from the same neighborhood with his girlfriend, whom he has been living with for almost three years.


