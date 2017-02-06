 Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Trump pulling out of Paris climate agreement | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 2 June 2017

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Trump pulling out of Paris climate agreement

Facebook C.E.O, Mark Zukerberg has also reacted to the Donald Trump's decision to pull US out of the Paris climate agreement. According to Zuckerberg, withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and puts the next generation at risk. He wrote;

"Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk. For our part, we've committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it's too late."
Posted by at 6/02/2017 11:51:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts