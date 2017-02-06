"Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk. For our part, we've committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it's too late."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 2 June 2017
Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Trump pulling out of Paris climate agreement
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/02/2017 11:51:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment