Man's head and hand chopped off over land dispute in Delta State (graphic photo)

According to a post shared by Austyne Emu, who is resident in Delta State, the corpse seen without a head and hands is one of the victims of the land dispute - a dispute which over the years has led to the death of many.
The deceased, who is from Amai, was returning from his farm when he was allegedly attacked by armed youths around the Umuebu community.
What a sad way to go.
6 comments:
How sad.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
this is the reason why i hate this issue of buying rural lands or houses in rural
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
areas. there is too many uncertainties about the ownership of the land.
How evil can pple get cos of a mere piece of land?
The people of Ukwuani in Delta State are not known for violence.
their community leaders should not allow bad eggs to cause trouble in their land.
On top material things
... Merited happiness
Devil leaves in them
Post a Comment