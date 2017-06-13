 Man's head and hand chopped off over land dispute in Delta State (graphic photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Man's head and hand chopped off over land dispute in Delta State (graphic photo)

A man was killed in Delta State following a land dispute which escalated. For years, the Amai and Umuebu communities in Ndokwa West, Delta state, have been at loggerheads over a land. This dispute has now culminated in the death of a man in the most gruesome way.

According to a post shared by Austyne Emu, who is resident in Delta State, the corpse seen without a head and hands is one of the victims of the land dispute - a dispute which over the years has led to the death of many.

 The deceased, who is from Amai, was returning from his farm when he was allegedly attacked by armed youths around the Umuebu community.

What a sad way to go. 


Posted by at 6/13/2017 08:38:00 am

6 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

How sad.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

13 June 2017 at 08:43
Oscar said...

this is the reason why i hate this issue of buying rural lands or houses in rural

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

areas. there is too many uncertainties about the ownership of the land.

13 June 2017 at 09:03
samuel Ezebuchi said...

How evil can pple get cos of a mere piece of land?

13 June 2017 at 09:04
Norby Nwa said...

The people of Ukwuani in Delta State are not known for violence.
their community leaders should not allow bad eggs to cause trouble in their land.

13 June 2017 at 09:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

On top material things


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 09:15
Anonymous said...

Devil leaves in them

13 June 2017 at 09:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts