Monday, 12 June 2017

Manchester United's first summer signing is £30.7million defender Victor Lindelof

Jose Mourinho is looking to beef up his squad and create a team capable to grab the biggest trophies on offer. To that end, he intends to make a number of big money signings and his first capture is highly rated defender, Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a £30.7million fee. The 22-year-old Swedish centre-back will fly to Manchester on Wednesday for a medical, to complete international clearance and agree personal terms. The Red Devils are also close to signing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata for £60million.
