Man who raped his own mother flies into a fit of rage and smashes glass courtroom dock screen after he's found guilty of raping his ex

The rapist, who will not be named for legal reasons, was on trial at the Liverpool Crown Court where he was convicted of raping his former girlfriend. He went ballistic when the judge warned him he faced a long jail sentence. Upon hearing that, the man flew to his feet then jumped against the glass barrier.
Court staff looked shocked as the rapist pulled himself up on to the glass partition, while standing on a seat. He refused to let go but was eventually brought under control by two dock officers and a court policeman. As he was being dragged down the panel shattered, with broken shards of glass flying across the dock. He was taken to the cell following the incident.
The man was found guilty by a jury of assaulting his ex-girlfriend causing her actual bodily harm, raping her and sexually assaulting her. The man admitted two counts of raping and one count of sexually assaulting his mum at a previous hearing. Jurors took around two hours and 20 minutes to reach their unanimous verdict, on all three counts, following a five-day trial. His case was adjourned for sentencing.
3 comments:
mad man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
How can you rape your own mum for God sake? The guy clearly has demons in him
wen did witholding rapist names be a norm!! so dey dont want ppl to be aware..mschew..I cant wrap my mind on d mum raping though...oluwa oh
