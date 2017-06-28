Man who got knocked down by double decker bus surprises everyone by standing up and walking straight into a pub (video)

Simon described the accident, saying: "I came down the street, it was early morning, I'd gone to pay in a wage cheque at my bank. I make that journey every Saturday. I didn't think anything of it. But then I heard some banging behind me and I was hit from behind. Then you can see what happened from the CCTV. The video says it all."
He added: "I didn't tense because I didn't know it was coming. After it I just wanted to get somewhere safe. It's quite funny everybody think I have gone for a pint. I was actually looking for a place of refuge when I went into the doorway of the pub."
Police and paramedics did not believe he had been hit until they saw the CCTV footage.
"I hadn’t lost consciousness so I knew what had happened. But the police and paramedics didn’t believe me. Originally they were all in agreement because if I had been hit by the bus, I wouldn’t be here. I said 'I’m sure the bus hit me' and they kept saying 'No you were hit by debris'.
"An officer then saw the CCTV at the pub and came back and said 'I’m really sorry you were right'."
Simon, a married HGV driver, said: "I feel very lucky to be alive. On another day I would have been with my wife and my five-year-old walking with them. I’m feeling quite traumatised that I should be dead and that could have been them."
Simon sustained cuts and bruises as a result of the accident which occurred in Reading town centre, England last Saturday at 9 a.m.
He added: "Time will tell but I dont’ think I’ve broken any bones. It's mostly extensive bruising and gravel rash. I'm very thankful to be here, because really I shouldn't be here.”
Daniel Fraifeld, 50, who co-owns the Purple Turtle, said: "I think Simon pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked. He got looked over and didn't have any lasting injuries - but he's covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax."
An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing. Cops and the bus firm are trying to work out what caused it to crash. After the bus hit, Smith, it is believed to have crashed into a bin before hitting a building and then the wall of St Mary's Minister. A second person was also injured by debris and taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.
See the video below.
