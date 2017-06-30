 Man who cultivated £35,000 worth of cannabis jailed for three years | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Man who cultivated £35,000 worth of cannabis jailed for three years

According to the UK Police, 31 year old Noah Fessazion, who cultivated £35,000 worth of cannabis at a residential address in Thamesmead, London has been jailed for three years.
Noah was found guilty of production of cannabis following a trial. Back in February 2016, detectives executed a search warrant at Manning Court in Thamesmead and discovered a cannabis factory with a street value of £35,000.   
The factory was capable of producing over £100,000 worth of cannabis per year. Enquiries led police to Fessazion and he was arrested following an investigation for producing cannabis. 

Detective Constable Craig from the Greenwich Gangs Unit, said:
"I am very pleased with the conviction. The supply of all drugs within the borough drives all types of crime, whether that be anti-social behaviour or violent crime, we do not stop daily in protecting the residents of Greenwich from this activity."
