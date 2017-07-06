Man stabs his wife to death over N2k feeding allowance in Kogi

According to the Sun, Garuba who is a commercial driver from Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, was paraded alongside other criminals in the state. Garuba told journalists that his wife of 15 years, Falilat, picked up a quarrel with him over his inability to cater for the family.
“My wife requested for N4,000 for her to go and purchase food items, but I managed to give her N2,000 promising that the following day I would run round for the balance. “But she started cursing me when I insisted she must return back #500 from the #2,000 so that I could use it to run around. Before I knew what was happening, she landed a slap on my face and this made me to be drenched in fury as I pick up a knife and shook her at her oesophagus”he said He says he regrets his action While parading him and other suspects, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, Yahaya Abubakar, said him and other suspects would be charged to court soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment