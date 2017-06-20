Man stabbed to death after threesome turns fatal in Brooklyn apartment building

Police sources revealed that the threesome ended the moment the filming started, with the woman feeling really upset about it. The 21-year-old man, who lived in the apartment where the sex had been taking place, then drove the woman back to her home in Staten Island, leaving the 20-year-old male victim alone in the apartment. As soon as the woman got home, it was alleged that she contacted her boyfriend, who was not aware of the threesome, and told him that she had been raped. The victim's girlfriend, who was not involved in the threesome, also received a message on her phone that read:
“your boyfriend f—ed up and will be taken care of,” sources said.
After the man who went to drop the aggrieved woman at her home returned, the victim decided to leave for reasons that were unclear. As the victim tried to leave the apartment building, surveillance cameras captured two white men and a black man chasing him. He was attacked and bleeding from fatal stab wounds, he knocked on the door of a nearby apartment and collapsed, leaving bloody handprints.
“He fell into her house, she opened the door … he was apologizing, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,’” said a woman in the building whose relative opened the door. “He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.’ She said there was so much blood just gushing out of him.”The victim, Ikonomidis, allegedly pleaded with the woman not to call 911 despite having three stab wounds in the chest and back.
“He went to stand up, I don’t know if he was gonna try and leave or what, (and) collapsed on the floor,” the woman said. “She said his whole body started jerking and then they came, he barely had a pulse.”Ikonomidis died at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn at 4:33 a.m. His girlfriend arrived at the crime scene hours after the killing and was inconsolable.
She cried: "Oh my God, no! My baby, it can’t be f—ing real! “(Why) didn’t you go home? Why didn’t you listen to me? … He better go to f—ing jail! (Will) you guys get him please? … My baby, my baby, I love you so much.”
Police questioned the 21-year-old man, who was not considered a suspect in the murder. No suspects were in custody as at the time of this report. Police sources also said cops found no evidence the encounter was non-consensual.
“It’s something out of a horror movie,” stunned building resident Carol Petersen, 37, said. Her 18-year-old daughter had heard the victim screaming. “It’s horrible. It’s a nightmare,” she said.
