Man proposes to his girlfriend and her daughter & it was so beautiful

Grant Tribbett, 29 and Cassandra Reschar, 26, have been dating for 7 months after meeting on Facebook via mutual friends. In the short time, Grant already decided he wanted to spend forever with Cassandra but he knew she did not come alone so while proposing to her with a ring, he also went down on one knee and proposed to her 5-year-old daughter, asking if he could be her dad.
On May 27, Grant told Cassandra and her daughter Adrianna to get dressed because he was taking them out to breakfast. Unknown to them, he had enlisted the help of Cassandra's photographer friend, Mandi Gilliland, who followed them but stayed hidden. He took the ladies for breakfast at Cracker Barrel and afterwards, he drove them to Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers, Indiana and Cassandra knew then that something was odd.
She told Inside Edition: “I was kind of taken aback that he took us to Cracker Barrel. He was just acting so strange. I knew something was up. But I was hoping that he wouldn’t do anything inside (the restaurant). It was too crowded, there were too many people.”
At the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, Grant led them through trees for about a mile, with Cassandra in heels then when they got to a wooden bridge, he got down on one knee and that's when her photographer friend came out of her hiding place to start taking photos.
He first asked Cassandra to marry him and after the dazed girlfriend accepted, he went down on his knees again, brought out a jewelry box with holding a heart-shaped necklace, then asked the 5-year-old: "Adrianna can I be your daddy, to promise to love and protect you for the rest of your life?"
Cassandra said her daughter was extremely happy to finally have a daddy. She said: “She was yelling, ‘I finally get a daddy, mommy! I finally get a daddy!’’’
Cassandra wrote about the surprise proposal in a post on The Knot's How He Asked.7
"After anxiously eating breakfast, hoping and praying he wasn't going to get down on one knee in the middle of a very busy Saturday morning brunch, we left. We walked a mile in the woods, all the while I was wearing heels. It was quite the adventure, let me tell you! Finally, we got to a wooden bridge in the middle of the forest and he got down on one knee. After proposing to me, Grant got back down to propose to my daughter. He said 'Adrianna can I be your daddy, to promise to love and protect you for the rest of your life?' As soon as he spoke those sweet words, I once again broke down in tears. Not the cute kind of tears either, the bawling type tears. My little heart could not take so much love!"
“The dream of every mother is for her daughter to grow up happy,” Cassandra told InsideEdition on Thursday. “She has always wanted a daddy.”
Speaking about how she felt when he proposed to her, Cassandra said: “I just froze. I couldn’t even tell you exactly what he said.”
When he then asked to be Adrianna's father, the tears flowed uncontrollably. “I was bawling by then,” Cassandra said. "The photographer was crying.”
Little Adrianna is reportedly already looking forward to being the flower girl at the wedding, which is planned for December. She will also share a special dance with her new dad at the wedding. Her mother said she is also already anticipating being a big sister.
“She thinks that as soon as we get married, a baby will just appear,” Cassandra said, laughing. “We’re trying to tell her it might be a year or two.”
Grant loves Adrianna so much like his own and says he knew Cassandra had a daughter before he started dating her and it was one of the things he loved most about her.
He said: “Honestly it was one of the many qualities she has that captured my heart,” Tribbett, who lives in Westfield, Indiana, told TODAY.
He continued: “Now it hasn't been the easiest transition going from a bachelor to a full-time dad, but I wouldn't change it for the world. (Adrianna) has taught me so much more about life and truly has given my life more meaning.”
