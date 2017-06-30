 Man pretending to be mentally unstable caught while trying to perform rituals on children in Badagry (photo/video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Man pretending to be mentally unstable caught while trying to perform rituals on children in Badagry (photo/video)

An eyewitness at the scene shared the details on Instagram. A man believed to be a Kidnapper pretending to be mentally unstable was caught while he was trying to perform rituals on some little children in Badagry. He was nabbed by an angry mob, thoroughly beaten and forced to eat a concoction supposedly found with him. Watch the video after the cut...
 
Posted by at 6/30/2017 08:47:00 pm

6 comments:

Wesley said...

Lagos na d home of seeing food for calabash tied with a red pieces of cloth or for those nollywood their village round flat. them no dey fail to disappoint even for

all those close to across pako or arowoyaibuna or close to rybeka college side. I don jam plenty for ground nah. after their children go dey look like kwashiorkor.

30 June 2017 at 20:57
NAFISAT ABDULWAHAB said...

Hmm Na wa oo!

30 June 2017 at 20:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I'm not understanding


... Merited happiness

30 June 2017 at 21:08
Anonymous said...

Hmmmm!it is well oo

30 June 2017 at 21:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

shame!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 June 2017 at 21:13
rosy rosy said...

They should force him to confess his crimes

30 June 2017 at 21:47

