Man pretending to be mentally unstable caught while trying to perform rituals on children in Badagry (photo/video)

An eyewitness at the scene shared the details on Instagram. A man believed to be a Kidnapper pretending to be mentally unstable was caught while he was trying to perform rituals on some little children in Badagry. He was nabbed by an angry mob, thoroughly beaten and forced to eat a concoction supposedly found with him. Watch the video after the cut...
6 comments:
Lagos na d home of seeing food for calabash tied with a red pieces of cloth or for those nollywood their village round flat. them no dey fail to disappoint even for
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
all those close to across pako or arowoyaibuna or close to rybeka college side. I don jam plenty for ground nah. after their children go dey look like kwashiorkor.
Hmm Na wa oo!
I'm not understanding
... Merited happiness
Hmmmm!it is well oo
shame!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
They should force him to confess his crimes
Post a Comment